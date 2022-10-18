Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Pet friendly, senior apartments starting at $1,536 a month in The BronxBeth TorresBronx, NY
fox5ny.com
People line up for $5 cookies in NYC
NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings
Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
9 Best Spots To Find Sweet Apple Cider Donuts Around NYC
Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park Hotel Opens in in Brooklyn, New York
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park, located at 928 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The hotel is owned by Mahesh Ratanji and features 67 total guestrooms. The Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park is a new construction hotel featuring a...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
politicsny.com
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
fox5ny.com
Mayor suggests not wearing headphones in subway due to crime
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says that subway riders should take their headphones out and put their phones away to stay aware in the mass transit system. He made the comment during an extended interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. Bianca Peters noted, "I...
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location
NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
travelnoire.com
These Are The 51 Coolest Neighborhoods In The World, According To Time Out
Time Out’s network of global editors worked together to narrow down the selections. Surprisingly, Ridgewood, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, ranked number 4 on the list. The Queens neighborhood also took the top spot as the coolest neighborhood in NYC. According to Time Out,...
Adams speaks out about transit crimes after two close calls on the subway
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Friday about the recent surge in transit crime, especially after two close calls on the subway. CBS2's John Dias has more on what he's saying must be done, and how New Yorkers are reacting. "Murders are down. Shootings are down. Forty seven percent increase in arrests in our subway system," Adams said. Adams painted a different picture than how New Yorkers feel about certain crimes citywide, using stats, rather than emotions - but he knows: "Until New Yorkers are feeling safe, we're not going to be successful," he said. Alluding to crime on mass transit, which...
