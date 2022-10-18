ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies at 78

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

When she wasn’t working as a Bethlehem Township commissioner, Malissa K. Davis enjoyed the arts, such as painting, collecting antiques and even dancing ballet throughout her life.

“She loved the arts and in her younger years she danced ballet,” her obituary stated. “When her granddaughter started ballet, she took the senior ballet classes.”

Davis, 78, died Friday, according to a Morello Funeral Home obituary .

Her surviving family members are her son, Sky; his wife, Laura; and granddaughter, Cassidy.

“Malissa was a kind person who would help people and animals alike,” her obituary stated. “She spent her time helping with cat rescues with the Center for Animal Health and Welfare; helped various Democratic candidates canvass; and as a [two]-time cancer survivor herself, she would drive cancer patients to their appointments when they needed it.”

Davis was born in San Antonio, Texas, and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at Colorado College.

Up until her death, she’d been on the Board of Commissioners for Bethlehem Township for seven years and held the title of vice president, according to the obituary.

Morello Funeral Home will hold calling hours for Davis on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1-3 p.m. at 3720 Nicholas Street in Easton.

