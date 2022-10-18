Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”

