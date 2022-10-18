Read full article on original website
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
BIG NEWS TODAY about Work Beginning on Brand-New Magic Kingdom Attraction
There’s big news this afternoon about Disney’s plans to begin the work of reimagining the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World!. Disney first announced its plans to reimagine the wettest ride in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom back in June of 2020, and earlier this year, Guests were privy to more information about the planned reimagining–one that will trade the Song of the South theme at Splash Mountain for a Princess and the Frog theme, complete with a brand-new take on the attraction itself.
The Most Decadent Disney Desserts at Table Service Restaurants
Dining at the Walt Disney World Resort is always a delight, with virtually endless options to choose from throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs that offer up so much more than traditional theme park food. While every single Disney dining location is unique, table service restaurants feature another level of enjoyment with full-service meals featuring unforgettable atmospheres, appetizers, entrees, enhancements, and more.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
After Being Neglected for 30 Years, Walt’s Plane FINALLY Finds a New Home
Walt’s plane may be done taking to the skies, but it has made a comeback with a new home for Disney fans, young and old, to enjoy. What’s so special about a plane, you ask? Purchased by Walter Elias Disney in 1963, Walt’s Grumman Gulfstream G-159 airplane was used to plan Walt Disney World Resort, the World’s Fair of 1964–65, and three decades of other Walt Disney Company projects. The plane was nicknamed “Mickey Mouse One.”
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week
With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices (Disney World Awaits What’s Next)
Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
Now You Can Step Inside Belle’s Cottage at Disney World’s Golden Oak Community
Homes in Disney World’s Golden Oak Community sell for around $12 million–some for more, some for slightly less, and not only do these homes boast a prime location near Disney’s largest theme park resort, but some of them were also constructed with a Disney theme. Others were built as masterfully crafted structures that resemble homes in some of Walt Disney’s most beloved animated classics.`
PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
BREAKING NEWS: Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is Reopening
Hear ye! Here ye! The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is finally returning after two very long years! This royal character buffet is one of the last restaurants to return from the Covid closures!. Beginning on November 4, 2022 you can...
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
