Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sets March special election date for State Question which, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana

Oklahoma City –- The communications office for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday (October 18) circulated information concerning a March 7 (2003) election state for a statewide vote on an initiative petition now formally slotted as a state question. The press release from Stitt's staff said: "Pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Proclamation today to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma LOFT report highlights accountability issues with taxpayer dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The latest Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) report highlights a lack of accountability in non-appropriated agencies. LOFT reviewed the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, the Horse Racing Commission, the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation, the Board of Nursing and the Board of Pharmacy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney

Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former Stitt Advisor Charged With Drug Trafficking

A former advisor to Governor Kevin Stitt has been charged with 13 counts of drug trafficking. Matt Stacy was the governor's hospital surge advisor during the pandemic. Documents say Stacy is an attorney who helped people from out of state get around Oklahoma law to set up illegal marijuana grow operations. Stitt's Campaign a statement to News On 6 calling the charges "egregious and troubling" and said all of Stacy's donations to Stitt's re-election campaign will be donated to charity. See the full quote below:
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on Tuesday, which will legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The election is centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which would create a state law allowing recreational marijuana use for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Government Technology

Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK

