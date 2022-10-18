Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sets March special election date for State Question which, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana
Oklahoma City –- The communications office for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday (October 18) circulated information concerning a March 7 (2003) election state for a statewide vote on an initiative petition now formally slotted as a state question. The press release from Stitt's staff said: "Pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Proclamation today to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for State...
Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority
Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency. Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance. OMMA will...
Gov. Stitt appoints Adria Berry as Executive Director of OMMA
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Adria Berry as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) on Tuesday.
Oklahoma LOFT report highlights accountability issues with taxpayer dollars
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The latest Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) report highlights a lack of accountability in non-appropriated agencies. LOFT reviewed the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, the Horse Racing Commission, the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation, the Board of Nursing and the Board of Pharmacy.
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Gov. Stitt clarifies kids in Oklahoma not required to get COVID vaccine to attend school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Thursday, clarifying that children in the state of Oklahoma are not required to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. Stitt issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory...
We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney
Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
$30M of Oklahoma pandemic relief funds used to cover Public Health Lab costs, payroll
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed about $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds were used to cover pandemic payroll costs. This freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a public health lab. Now, some are saying it wasn’t an allowable use...
Former Stitt Advisor Charged With Drug Trafficking
A former advisor to Governor Kevin Stitt has been charged with 13 counts of drug trafficking. Matt Stacy was the governor's hospital surge advisor during the pandemic. Documents say Stacy is an attorney who helped people from out of state get around Oklahoma law to set up illegal marijuana grow operations. Stitt's Campaign a statement to News On 6 calling the charges "egregious and troubling" and said all of Stacy's donations to Stitt's re-election campaign will be donated to charity. See the full quote below:
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection.
Truth Test: New ad taking aim at Joy Hofmesiter's record on oil and gas taxes
The latest poll from Amber Integrated in the race for governor shows the two candidates are neck and neck. Gov. Kevin Stitt is trailing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister by 1%. In a new ad, Stitt's campaign is linking President Joe Biden with Hofmeister, taking aim at her record on oil...
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OK Attorney, Stitt Appointee facing charges tied to illegal grow operations
An Oklahoma attorney, who was appointed by Governor Stitt to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID Patients is now in legal trouble.
Most Oklahoma counties are ‘maternity care deserts’
Maternity care deserts cover the state of Oklahoma.
Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Oklahoma data from the EPA.
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
