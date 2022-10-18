A former advisor to Governor Kevin Stitt has been charged with 13 counts of drug trafficking. Matt Stacy was the governor's hospital surge advisor during the pandemic. Documents say Stacy is an attorney who helped people from out of state get around Oklahoma law to set up illegal marijuana grow operations. Stitt's Campaign a statement to News On 6 calling the charges "egregious and troubling" and said all of Stacy's donations to Stitt's re-election campaign will be donated to charity. See the full quote below:

