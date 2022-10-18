Read full article on original website
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game
An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
SWARMCAST: David Eickholt, Patrick Murphy analyze Iowa's upcoming primetime showdown against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are fresh off their bye week of the 2022 season and are traveling to Columbus, Ohio to take on the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State. Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy joins the Swarmcast to give fans a true glimpse at this year's Buckeye team. Murphy goes into great detail about what makes this Ohio State offense so dynamic, reminisce about Iowa's 55-24 win over the Buckeyes in 2017 and why the Buckeyes are using that as motivation, and much, much more.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman
Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
James Peoples, 2024 RB from Texas, models his game after Ezekiel Elliott and now owns an Ohio State offer: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some offers mean just a little bit more. For junior running back James Peoples, that was the case when Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford officially offered him on Sunday evening. Born in Germany, Peoples has ties to Ohio, as his father James Peoples was a...
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca enters his final college basketball season with a 'chip on his shoulder'
The storyline of the offseason for Iowa basketball seemed to be the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes lost a key piece of last year's team in Joe Toussaint (who transferred to West Virginia) to the portal, but where Iowa took the biggest hit was in the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes were...
Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa
Fans can get into Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes for as low as $59 through SI Tickets.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list
Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
Ohio State’s offense faces first real test against Iowa, one that might not matter
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Iowa should be the first real test for Ohio State football’s offense, which has been easily making its way through the schedule. The Hawkeyes’ defense is second nationally in yards allowed per play (3.83), seventh in total yards allowed followed er game (264.7), third in points per game (9.8) and has allowed 15 trips to the red zone, with only five of them ending in touchdowns. In fact, those are the only touchdowns they’ve given up all season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day heaps praise on freshman S Sonny Styles: 'To say that he’s overachieved is an understatement'
Ryan Day practically bragged about standout freshman safety Sonny Styles on Thursday on his weekly radio show. The Ohio State coach thinks he has found a natural playmaker in the secondary. Styles, the son of former Buckeyes Lorenzo Styles, has certainly impressed. Per Day, Styles has “earned the respect” of...
Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Iowa
This past weekend of college football saw a number of teams near the top of the rankings suffer defeats. It was the busiest week of upsets so far in the 2022 season. Fortunately, Ohio State didn't have to worry about being upset, as the Buckeyes were on the off weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
247Sports
