Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
COLUMBUS, OH
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

SWARMCAST: David Eickholt, Patrick Murphy analyze Iowa's upcoming primetime showdown against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are fresh off their bye week of the 2022 season and are traveling to Columbus, Ohio to take on the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State. Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy joins the Swarmcast to give fans a true glimpse at this year's Buckeye team. Murphy goes into great detail about what makes this Ohio State offense so dynamic, reminisce about Iowa's 55-24 win over the Buckeyes in 2017 and why the Buckeyes are using that as motivation, and much, much more.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list

Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s offense faces first real test against Iowa, one that might not matter

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Iowa should be the first real test for Ohio State football’s offense, which has been easily making its way through the schedule. The Hawkeyes’ defense is second nationally in yards allowed per play (3.83), seventh in total yards allowed followed er game (264.7), third in points per game (9.8) and has allowed 15 trips to the red zone, with only five of them ending in touchdowns. In fact, those are the only touchdowns they’ve given up all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Iowa

This past weekend of college football saw a number of teams near the top of the rankings suffer defeats. It was the busiest week of upsets so far in the 2022 season. Fortunately, Ohio State didn't have to worry about being upset, as the Buckeyes were on the off weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

