Austin, TX

KVUE

Motorcyclist dead after collision on I-35 ramp

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle on South Interstate 35 ramp early Thursday morning. Around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 20, Austin-Travis County Emergency Services (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a motorcyclist that had collided with another vehicle on South I-35 northbound to East Ben White eastbound ramp.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured in SW Austin auto-motorcycle crash

One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwest Austin Thursday afternoon. ALSO | Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off I-35 flyover during crash in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department and the Westlake...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:25 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near South I-35 service road and East Oltorf Street. ATCEMS said the person on...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family

AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station

Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after auto vs pedestrian crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road

One person has died following an auto vs pedestrian crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road Monday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the scene a little before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tesla Road and Harold Green Road. ATCEMS says one person died at the...
AUSTIN, TX

