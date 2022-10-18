ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 Ways to Keep a Cat Calm

Do you have a scaredy-cat? Does your feline friend get stressed during car rides, thunderstorms, trips to the vet, or when you have guests in your home? Not only are anxious kitties unhappy, but their behavior can also be unpredictable. Here are 8 things you can try to help keep your kitty cat calm:
Are Cats Carnivores? Here Are 5 Things That Prove They Are

Have you ever wondered if your cat is really a carnivore? If you have, you’re not alone. It’s a common question, and one that has a pretty simple answer: yes, cats are obligate carnivores. Here are five things that prove it. What is an Obligate Carnivore?. The animal...

