ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Charles Barkley’s New TV Deal

For many years, NBA fans have always looked forward to tuning into TNT’s NBA coverage every week, and not only to watch some of the greatest athletes in the world showcase their talents and skills. The network’s coverage of the league has shined brightly also because of its postgame...
Popculture

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments

Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

TNT’s Charles Barkley bus cartoon graphic cracks up Twitter

“NBA on TNT” rang in the new season Tuesday with a hilarious cartoon graphic featuring analyst Charles Barkley and some of the NBA’s biggest stars. The cartoon shows Barkley driving a bus full of NBA players, with the headline, “ALL ABOARD THE CHUCK BUS.”. Barkley is the...
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal, Fellow ‘Inside The NBA’ Hosts Extend TNT Contracts

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that TNT’s Inside the NBA show co-hosts —Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — have re-signed to the network for the long run, Variety reports. All four hosts will have their contracts extended with a pay increase. “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” O’Neal jokingly said. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”More from VIBE.comCelebrities And Athletes React To Kyrie...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Responds To Charles Barkley’s “Street Clothes” Comment

Anthony Davis has had quite a few injury issues over the years. Last season, he was struggling to stay healthy and as a result, the Lakers had a ton of problems when it came to winning games. This led to some very hefty criticism of the Lakers superstar, with Charles Barkley giving him the nickname […]
ClutchPoints

Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
The Spun

Look: Kenny Smith Trolled Charles Barkley Last Night

The 2022-23 NBA season got underway on Tuesday night and it featured a couple of really good games. The Boston Celtics played the Philadelphia 76ers and won by nine, 126-117, while the Golden State Warriors took down the Los Angeles Lakers on "ring night, 123-109. Both games were televised by...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's Son, Tristen Nash, Dead at 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Famer, Kevin Nash, died this week, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful. He was 26 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Sapp revealed that Kevin Nash and his son were working on a podcast together. This news comes months after the death of Nash's best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy