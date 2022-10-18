ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto

Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Leaves Rehab After 2 Months Of Treatment: She’s ‘Home & Healing’

Wendy Williams, 58, is “healing” after spending two months in a rehab. The talk show host has been getting treatment and is ready to move “forward” with her life now that she completed what she set out to complete, according to Page Six. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement given to the outlet.
E! News

Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility

Watch: Wendy Williams Is Back Home After Entering Wellness Facility. Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility. The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Talking With Tami

David Mann Talks About His Struggle With Depression on Today’s “Tamron Hall”

On the Wednesday, October 12 edition of “Tamron Hall,” television legend Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her lifelong journey and commitment to her faith. During the in-studio interview, the Daytime Emmy Award winner discussed her close relationship with former co-host of 15 years, Regis Philbin. Gifford also spoke about discovering her late husband Frank after he had passed and touched on dating again.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Speaks out About Ending Engagement With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is "refocusing and transitioning" into her next chapter following the end of the Teen Mom star's engagement to former fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The MTV star took to Twitter Monday to address speculation over the end of her relationship following a report from The Sun claiming Mobley was unfaithful.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle talked about one of her earliest TV roles on Tuesday's episode of her Archetypes podcast. On the show, Markle and guests break down stereotypes and preconceptions that are often harmful to women in media or in the workplace. This week, Markle and Paris Hilton discussed the "bimbo" archetype, and how Markle began to feel like the but of the joke during her time on Deal or No Deal.

