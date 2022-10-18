Ravens sign 35-year-old veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The Ravens have veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad.

Jackson, 35, is back for his 15th NFL season after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Ravens are currently in need of depth at that position as their top option Rashod Bateman is currently injured. With Bateman sidelined, this leaves Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche II as the current receivers for Lamar Jackson.

This receiving core had just five catches for 45 yards in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

On the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Jackson expressed interest in joining the Ravens.

"I like Lamar Jackson's game right now. Baltimore. Jackson and Jackson," he said.

In 16 games last year, Jackson had 20 receptions for 454 yards, two touchdowns and a career-high 22.7 yards per catch according to ESPN.