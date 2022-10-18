Read full article on original website
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say.
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who is receiving hormone therapy says a state ban on such treatments could force he and his family to leave the sate. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Brandt testified Wednesday at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children. Brandt said the hormone therapy he's received since 2020 has transformed his life and made him happier. Brandt, his mother and the other of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as the opponents of Arkansas' law wrapped up their case. The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last year.
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It follows an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying she caters to “liberal elites.”
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
What manufacturing workers make in Montana
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales won the Republican nomination to become Indiana’s secretary of state after talking up a push for tighter state voting restrictions and appealing to those who believe the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud. Morales has stepped back from his tough voting talk while giving scant explanation for his changes. Indiana Democrats criticize Morales as an “election denier” and see a chance to defeat him by highlighting that he twice left low-level secretary of state office jobs after poor performance reviews. Democratic candidate Destiny Wells says the state's top elections official should focus on improving Indiana’s low voter turnout.
