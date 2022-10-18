ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position

LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Cavs guard Darius Garland avoids structural damage to injured left eye

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not sustain any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland's season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter Wednesday night when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him going for a steal.
Erasing a 'bad taste': Five Cleveland Cavaliers who will most impact the 2022-23 season

Despite a 44-38 record and a 22-win improvement that was the second best in franchise history, the Cavaliers were Sour Patch Kids when they left Cleveland. They were on track for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed 19 games and rookie center/forward Evan Mobley sat out five games down the stretch with a sprained left ankle.
