Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
Kyrie Irving expresses some regret over asking for trade from Cavs and joining rival Celtics
As Cleveland Cavaliers fans look forward to what they hope will be an incredibly positive and exciting 2022-23 NBA season, it appears that one former Cavs star is looking back. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving recently sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania to talk about life, basketball and more. Interestingly,...
Yardbarker
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors
The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
Yardbarker
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position
LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans prove to be the real Big 3 in win over the Nets
Zion Williamson made his first regular-season appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans since May of 2021 when the former No.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Darius Garland Injury Update
Darius Garland did not practice on Thursday after getting injured in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
Pelicans star CJ McCollum’s honest reaction to Nets fans’ ‘You need Dame’ chants
The Brooklyn Nets fans at the Barclays Center did all they can to get the New Orleans Pelicans off their game on opening night. This included some pretty savage chants aimed at Pelicans star CJ McCollum, who himself admits to being affected by the jeers. At one point in the...
ESPN
Cavs guard Darius Garland avoids structural damage to injured left eye
CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not sustain any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland's season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter Wednesday night when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him going for a steal.
Erasing a 'bad taste': Five Cleveland Cavaliers who will most impact the 2022-23 season
Despite a 44-38 record and a 22-win improvement that was the second best in franchise history, the Cavaliers were Sour Patch Kids when they left Cleveland. They were on track for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed 19 games and rookie center/forward Evan Mobley sat out five games down the stretch with a sprained left ankle.
Tony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced. Brown was
FanSided
