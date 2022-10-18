ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Rescue Mission collecting undergarments during October

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49stEt_0ie1G3JB00

(WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley needs your help! This month is their annual “Socktober” new undergarment donation drive.

This Mission has placed laundry baskets at several 717 Credit Union branches as well as Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard.

Akron Children’s kicks off ‘SocktoberFest’

The Mission is asking for men’s boxers and boxer briefs, underwear for both women and children, socks, bras and plain T-shirts. All sizes are needed.

All of the donated items will be given to the up to 186 people who utilize the shelter.

“We of course would love socks but the things that we don’t get donated very often are more so things like bras for ladies, children’s underwear, men’s boxers briefs, things like that. We have clients that come here and they’ve got nothing but the clothing that they’re wearing at the time,” said Lynn Wyant with the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Items will be collected until the end of October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Humane Society: Canton Township Rescue Home Treated Animals Inhumanely

The Stark County Humane Society and prosecutors in the Canton Municipal Court say a Canton Township woman mistreated dogs and cats inside this home on 14th Street SE. (WHBC News) A 24-year-old Canton Township woman faces eight misdemeanor animal cruelty-related charges, accused of running an animal rescue organization where the...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police recovered a stolen car Thursday in Vienna that was taken by force from a pregnant woman walking into work in Boardman. According to a police report, the woman was returning to work Sunday night after a break at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation when she was approached by a man in the parking lot who demanded the keys to her car.
BOARDMAN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople packed for annual festival

ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spay-A-Thon aims to spay or neuter up to 400 cats at Humane Animal Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding its annual 24-hour Spay-A-Thon at Pittsburgh's East Side Veterinary Medical Center.It started at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and runs until Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 a.m.They are providing spay and neuter surgeries as well as several vaccines, flea prevention and ear tips to "community cats" at no cost to whoever brings them in."Community cats" are un-owned cats that live outdoors in the community.The group of up to 200 staff and volunteers hope to spay or neuter 400 cats at the event.For more information, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy