Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox

Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

RHP Frankie Montas among 3 Yankees added to ALCS roster

The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Big Papi trolls A-Rod, tells him to pick the Astros (Video)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been having fun in his retirement, and his most recent antic was trolling Alex Rodriguez. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, more popularly nicknamed ‘Big Papi,’ has been having a blast through his retirement. His number got retired at Fenway Park; he was inducted into the Hall of Fame this season; he hung out at numerous Red Sox games; he called the organization ‘stupid’ for not extending Xander Bogaerts; he tested his skill as a weatherman; the list goes on.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox feat from 18 years ago should be NLCS motivation in 2022

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS in 2004 in one of the most memorable comebacks, and the 2022 NLCS teams should find motivation in that. The Championship Series for each league is heating up as the 2022 World Series approaches. On this day, October 20 in 2004, the Boston Red Sox had one of the most iconic ALCS comebacks in history that the NLCS teams fighting for the World Series should remember as motivation.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fans Celebrate A Memorable Anniversary

The 2022 season was nothing short of a disappointment for the Boston Red Sox, who finished in last place in the AL East with a 78-84 record on the heels of an improbable run to the ALCS in 2021. But on this day, October 20, we look back on one...
BOSTON, MA
