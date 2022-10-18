Read full article on original website
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox
Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
3 Postseason stars the Red Sox should target this offseason
Which postseason stars should the Red Sox target in free agency?. Watching the postseason is always a brutal reminder that you’re not in it. But the silver lining is that it serves as a talent showcase that can help inform an also-ran’s offseason plans. To win a World...
NBC Sports
Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement
Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022
One prominent member of the Boston Red Sox was named a Gold Glove Award finalist despite having long odds to open the season.
Yardbarker
Christian Vázquez On Potential Red Sox Reunion: 'I Hope So, I’d Love It'
While playing for the Houston Astros, catcher Christian Vázquez is not shying away from his love of the Boston Red Sox. When asked about a potential return to Boston, Vázquez was openly for the idea. "I don’t know, man. I hope so," Vázquez told The Boston Globe's Pete...
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees decided to remove a former member of the Boston Red Sox after he appeared in just one game during the ALDS.
Yardbarker
RHP Frankie Montas among 3 Yankees added to ALCS roster
The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
Big Papi trolls A-Rod, tells him to pick the Astros (Video)
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been having fun in his retirement, and his most recent antic was trolling Alex Rodriguez. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, more popularly nicknamed ‘Big Papi,’ has been having a blast through his retirement. His number got retired at Fenway Park; he was inducted into the Hall of Fame this season; he hung out at numerous Red Sox games; he called the organization ‘stupid’ for not extending Xander Bogaerts; he tested his skill as a weatherman; the list goes on.
Three Former Red Sox Players Named Gold Glove Award Finalists
Three former members of the Boston Red Sox were named Gold Glove award finalists, one of which spent most of the season on the Red Sox roster.
Fans, Media React to Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponement
The weather gods were not on the baseball’s side, and people had plenty to say about it.
Red Sox feat from 18 years ago should be NLCS motivation in 2022
The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS in 2004 in one of the most memorable comebacks, and the 2022 NLCS teams should find motivation in that. The Championship Series for each league is heating up as the 2022 World Series approaches. On this day, October 20 in 2004, the Boston Red Sox had one of the most iconic ALCS comebacks in history that the NLCS teams fighting for the World Series should remember as motivation.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Celebrate A Memorable Anniversary
The 2022 season was nothing short of a disappointment for the Boston Red Sox, who finished in last place in the AL East with a 78-84 record on the heels of an improbable run to the ALCS in 2021. But on this day, October 20, we look back on one...
FanSided
