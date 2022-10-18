ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

An affordable housing complex is coming to Norfolk’s Park Place community. The civic league doesn’t want it.

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Vacant homes sit on lots on West 36th Street in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. These homes will soon be demolished and the site will be turned into an affordable housing complex. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Nearly a decade in the making, a new affordable housing complex is coming to Norfolk’s Park Place over opposition from the neighborhood’s civic league.

The proposed 50-unit apartment building, known as Newport Gardens, will replace two vacant homes and an empty lot on 36th Street, just blocks from the neighborhood’s historic business district. It will eventually provide one- and two-bedroom apartments at below-market rent to people making between $30,000 and $55,000 a year.

But Park Place Civic League members contend the neighborhood, which is predominantly working class and Black, has enough subsidized housing already. And some members questioned why the city continues to target the neighborhood for government-subsidized housing while nearby neighborhoods like Larchmont or Ghent are often overlooked.

“This continues the pattern of concentrated subsidized housing in predominantly Black neighborhoods and maintains housing segregation,” Rodney Jordan, a Park Place Civic League member who also serves on the Norfolk School Board, told The Virginian-Pilot. “We need affordable housing in this city. I just don’t think it’s what’s needed in Park Place.”

Norfolk City Council approved plans for Newport Gardens on a 5-3 vote Oct. 11, with council members Mamie Johnson, Courtney Doyle and Martin Thomas voting against it.

The Hanson Company, the development group behind the project, pitched the idea to the city eight years ago as part of a larger plan that also included the redevelopment of a building for a mixed-use project with restaurant and loft apartments on 35th Street.

The mixed-use building was completed several years ago. But Newport Plaza was “caught up and delayed” by the city’s review process, according to Kelvin Hanson, president of The Hanson Company.

The new apartments will serve low- to moderate-income workers in the city who are increasingly “being displaced” by rising rents, Hanson told The Pilot.

“Our workers are people that are providing the services and luxuries that we enjoy, but their housing needs are not being met,” Hanson said. “We think Park Place is a working-class, blue-collar neighborhood and that these folks would make very good residents.”

Hanson said the construction of the apartment building will cost about $7.5 million, of which around 70-80% will be subsidized by the Virginia Housing Authority.

Civic league members, however, say the neighborhood already has plenty of affordable housing for working-class residents, and that such housing should be dispersed more evenly throughout Norfolk.

The civic league’s vice president, Joe Hamm, said the city government is “perpetuating a form of economic segregation” by placing the bulk of its low-income and affordable housing in areas that have high rates of poverty.

“We know there’s a housing crisis, but that doesn’t mean that this neighborhood specifically is the one that’s gonna solve it,” Hamm said. “We should be taking a citywide approach to the distribution of affordable housing.”

Johnson, who voted against the project, agreed with several members of the civic league who spoke during the meeting.

“Let’s spread affordable and workforce housing throughout the city. That is how it should be done,” she said. “It cannot be concentrated in certain neighborhoods.”

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 6

Larry Gray
2d ago

This will be the new Tidewater Gardens and Calvert Square. Just another ghetto housing project away from the gentrification going on near St. Paul's Blvd project.

2
Mtn.1
2d ago

What the hell..so they're going to build a large apartment building and the government will provide the rent assistance.. sounds like they're trying to move those who are being displayed from the projects and bringing more issues to the Place..naw ..naw

