The Home of the Late and Legendary LA Dodger Sportscaster Vin Scully Just Listed for $15 Million

Dubbed “Home Plate,” Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate certainly lives up to its name.

The beloved Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster passed away just two months ago, and now one buyer will have the chance to scoop up his longtime Ashley Ridge abode for $15 million.

Set on two acres, the Southern California compound includes grounds befitting an LA sports great. Think a full-size tennis court, swimming pool and a putting green. Unfortunately, there’s no baseball diamond, but you’ll be pleased to find a spacious 11,000-square-foot main house, plus a detached guesthouse.

According to records, Scully paid $12.4 million for the Hidden Hills enclave back in 2009 and lived there with his family up until his passing. The home looks a lot like a château you’d see in the French countryside with patterned stone floors, coffered ceilings and wrought-iron railings. A large motorcourt adds to the property’s dramatic proscenium, with a circular drive that leads to a six-car garage.

Inside, the living areas make quite the impact with sparkling crystal chandeliers, rich wood paneling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces and custom drapery. Within the two-story main house, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wing that’s entirely devoted to guest quarters. And when you do have guests over, the movie theater and wine cellar should come in handy. Elsewhere you’ll find a kitchen with two large islands, a wood-paneled library, a formal living room and dining area.

Scully’s home has been brought to market by Compass , with Scully’s own daughter, Cat, serving as the listing agent alongside colleague Mimi Bladow. “Having the honor of listing our family home is bittersweet,” she says in a statement. “Our home was full of so many beautiful memories, love and laughter, but as my dad used to say, there is a season and a time for everything in life. This was his wish, with the prayer that now a huge chapter of our family story had come to an end, the proverbial torch in our home would be passed to the next family to continue making beautiful memories.”

