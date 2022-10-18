ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting history

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Oe9J_0ie1FJNl00

LONDON (AP) — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service.

The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began a month later. The broadcaster is marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques.

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ’23

Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on a special episode of “Doctor Who” on Sunday, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role.

The BBC has had many milestones in its history. In 1932, King George V was the first British monarch to broadcast on radio, and his voice was heard for the first time by millions simultaneously. The broadcast inaugurated the start of the BBC Empire Service, the forerunner to the BBC World Service.

The broadcaster launched the world’s first regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.

In 1953, the BBC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first time that most people at the time had watched an event on television.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

10/18 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

By The Associated PressThe Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4 Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3 Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1 Center Grove […]
INDIANA STATE
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)

It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Rymsha, Fanti heading to Komets from Bakersfield

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Edmonton has loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti from Bakersfield to the Fort Wayne, and forward Drake Rymsha has been loaned by Bakersfield to the Komets. Fanti, 23, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, appearing in 57 games and winning 31. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native turned pro last season, appearing […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Colton Point could play key role for Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After using a franchise-record 11 goalies last season, the Komets are hoping history does not repeat itself – and Colton Point should be a big part of that puzzle. The 24-year old goaltender is expected to play a big role for the Komets this season, as the K’s open the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IGN

Fallout London: Huge Mod Cuts Characters Based on Queen Elizabeth and King Charles

Fallout: London won’t feature a ghoul-ified Queen Elizabeth after all. The ambitious Fallout 4 mod builds a whole new part of the Fallout universe by recreating a post-apocalyptic London. However, in a new development update, creator Dean Carter confirmed that it’s removing the planned characters based on Queen Elizabeth and King Charles.
Decider.com

Is ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It won’t be long before you can watch the movie that had the longest standing ovation at this year’s Venice International Film Festival: The Banshees of Inisherin. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends, The Banshees of Inisherin follows them as one decides to suddenly end their friendship. With the help of his sister and a “troubled young islander,” the other friend sets out to repair the friendship by whatever means necessary.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Haunting of the Tower of London Free Online

Best sites to watch The Haunting of the Tower of London - Last updated on Oct 19, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Haunting of the Tower of London online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Haunting of the Tower of London on this page.
Grand Tour Nation

James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”

James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
WANE 15

Patterson named Big East Preseason Freshman of Year

NEW YORK (WANE) – Big East coaches are expecting big things from Homestead High School graduate Ayanna Patterson, as the Fort Wayne native was tabbed as the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year. The 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball award winner, Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game her senior year at […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy