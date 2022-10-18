ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Sheree Zampino Gets Emotional Over THIS During Toxic Forgiveness Episode

Sheree Zampino , Will Smith’s former wife , joins the table for a revealing and raw conversation about her relationship with Jada .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnWCb_0ie1F9dk00

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk

“Red Table Talk” Explores Toxic Forgiveness In Episode Guest Hosted By Will Smith’s Ex-Wife

Y’all… Get ready. In an all-new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, titled “Are You A Toxic Forgiver?” Sheree Zampino sits in as guest host while Willow is still out on tour. Other guests on the show include Jana Kramer and Nedra Glover Tawwab. The ladies open up for an emotional conversation about toxic forgiveness!

We don’t talk about toxic forgiveness enough! Sometimes we have to allow ourselves time to process our feelings and not rush straight into a resolution. That’s what this episode is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rwWT_0ie1F9dk00

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk

First, Sheree and Jada discuss the early years of their relationship and how they both violated each other’s boundaries inadvertently while working to forge a healthy blended family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIIhJ_0ie1F9dk00

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk

When country music star Jana Kramer joins the table, she reveals how continually forgiving her ex-husband’s multiple infidelities made her lose herself.

Next, sought-after therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab explains why we feel pressured to forgive when we’re not ready and unveils her “unforgiveness revolution.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzjNx_0ie1F9dk00

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Wednesday’s brand-new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Sheree has a vulnerable moment when she recalls a painful conversation with her son Trey which forced her to realize she pushed away her own feelings, which led her to not validate his feelings in the way he needed.

Wow, you can see how hard it was for her to open up about that. It’s incredibly difficult for parents to acknowledge how they’re sometimes responsible for hurting their children. We applaud Sheree for her bravery. Maybe that admission will help other mothers going through similar things, right?

Tune in to stream the upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, October 19 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

