allongeorgia.com

Christmas Trees In The Park

Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
insidethegates.org

Big Canoe Community Theater and Performing Arts Club Survey and Update

With the busy holiday season approaching, the Big Canoe Community Theater and Performing Arts Club will hold one monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month at the Beach Club. Our next meeting will be on Nov. 17 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. At this meeting, Steering Committee Member Jackie Agers will be conducting a sample Improv class, so come join us, see what it’s all about and have some fun too!
BIG CANOE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Suwanee’s winter farmers market is open Saturday

As hot, humid days give way to cool fall temperatures, it is prime time to enjoy a new bounty of fresh vegetables at local farmers markets. Suwanee’s winter farmers market will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The open-air market is at Town Center Park.
SUWANEE, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

A Sip and a Song

Blink and you might miss the sign for Feather’s Edge Vineyard on the side of Hwy 5 just north of Downtown Ball Ground. In the beginning, it might have been an unplanned pitstop en route to North Georgia’s bigger tourist towns. But today? This secluded spot boasts unique art, award-winning wine and acclaimed entertainment all in one space, making it well worth the designation as your final destination.
BALL GROUND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on

Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: This edition’s photo may prove difficult

We’ll label today’s mystery as difficult. And here’s a hint, that it is in Gwinnett County, but not by any of the main roads. So poke around in your mind where this might be located, and with your answer, send to elliott@brack.net to include your hometown. Allan...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
violetskyadventures.com

Amicalola Falls, Georgia’s Tallest Waterfall

This 729 foot waterfall is the tallest in the entire state of Georgia. It is also thought to be one of Georgia’s Seven Wonders. Located within a state park, these falls are a popular attraction along with hiking and camping. The state park even features a restaurant and lodge.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
11Alive

As cold weather arrives, here's how to save on your heating bill

ATLANTA — Home heating costs are on the rise, but there are simple steps homeowners can take to save on their energy bills. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, increases in the cost of natural gas will mean most Americans will pay at least 28% more for their heating bills this year, or an average of $931 for the winter.
