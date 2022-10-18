Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
State Highway is always ready for the next snowstorm
KEYSER’S RIDGE — In early October, final preparations had already made for the winter season at the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. In Garrett County, this includes equipment inspections, agreements with hired contractors and materials for treatment of the 513 lane miles of the state road system.
WVNews
County Roads Division gears up for winter operations
OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVNews
Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny, 78, of Lost Creek, pass…
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) DAC purchases property for new wellness center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Disability Action Center has purchased two properties across from its headquarters in Fairmont, with plans to build a new all-inclusive wellness center on the land. The wellness center is set to contain a full basketball court, a fitness room, a physical...
WVNews
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
WVNews
Whiskey tourism is growing in West Virginia
For generations, visitors have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else.
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Madison and Ivydale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Boone and Clay counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
WVNews
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
JANE LEW- Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Elizabeth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wirt County offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Wirt County Family Care in Elizabeth from 9...
WVNews
Grantsville Town Park skating rink is a go
GRANTSVILLE — Mike McCloskey from JTF reported Monday evening that plans are moving forward for opening a skating rink in the Grantsville Town Park. He attended the regular meeting and stated that he has been working with Administrator Robin Jones over the last few weeks and really appreciates her help.
WVNews
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from 12 - 3 pm. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.” Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event. Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
WVNews
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
WVNews
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
WVNews
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families
OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
