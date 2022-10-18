Read full article on original website
Related
thesalinepost.com
What You Need to Know About Saline City Council's Discussion on Utility Rates
A confluence of factors led to sky-high utility bills that have some City of Saline ratepayers seeing red. Here's what you need to know about the utility-bill discussion at Monday's City Council meeting. Why The Bills Were So High. There are several reasons. First, Saline City Council raised utility rates...
Arab American News
Dearborn starting new program to “proactively” identify property maintenance concerns
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is running a new program, beginning Oct. 17, to help residents identify and address common property maintenance concerns. The city’s first “Sweep Week” initiative will run through Oct. 28 and will make inspectors and city staff available to help residents with common ordinance issues and address them. The focus will include trash, tall grass, business signage and property upkeep and maintenance.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor-area realtors sound warnings amid interest rate hikes
Rising interest rates are not having the dramatic impact on home sales in Washtenaw County as the rest of the country right now. Nonetheless, local realtors are starting to sound the warning bells about house prices locally. In the height of the pandemic housing market, local sellers were watching buyers...
Ypsilanti officials look to avoid becoming ‘weed city’ amid marijuana retail saturation
YPSILANTI, MI - Some Ypsilanti officials think the city is oversaturated with marijuana retail developments and are exploring ways to limit new dispensaries from packing into the municipality of just over four square miles. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, elected City Council members put their heads together with the city’s Planning...
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Maumee residents address high water bills at city council meeting
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dozens of residents turned out to a Maumee City Council meeting Monday night to voice concerns about their water bills. Many in the city said they have received water bills upwards of $1,000. Maumee resident Shelby Lutz said she had to take out a loan to...
13abc.com
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everything seems to cost more these days, including groceries, gas, and mortgages so it’s no surprise that utility bills could go up too. As the cold weather starts to roll in, you may want to think twice about turning up the heat too much. “Across...
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
WILX-TV
Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period. Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their...
Washtenaw County leaders advance $4.79M Saline courthouse expansion with solar field
SALINE, MI - Inside the 14A-4 District Court building on North Maple Road in Saline a vacuum cleaner is stored in the jury room, files burst off shelves and the sole courtroom is often filled to the brim, court officials say. Since 2020, they’ve requested an expansion of the courthouse,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
HometownLife.com
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23. FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Advances to the Quarterfinals with 3-0 Win Over Hartland. Service for Judith Maule, Mother of 2, Oct. 24 at Oakwood Cemetery. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
wlen.com
Adrian Human Relations Commission Sends Resolutions to City Commish. About Flags on City Property
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission was presented with resolutions from the Human Relations Commission pertaining to flying different flags at City Hall. One of the resolutions was supporting the City to fly ceremonial flags for Black History Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, LGBTQAI + Pride Month, Juneteenth, Hispanic Awareness Month, and Native American Heritage Month.
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Comments / 0