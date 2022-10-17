Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
lovelandbeacon.com
SPORTS SPECIAL: In the long run, Rockets have become SBAAC power
That’s how Clermont Northeastern High School cross country coach Moe Cooper describes his program. This season, the Rockets have fulfilled those goals, and then some. CNE’s boys won the CNE National Division championships at last weekend’s Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet at Wilmington College, and the girls placed second. The title is a repeat for the boys.
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
Centre Daily
Youth football coach fatally shot as practice lets out, Ohio cops say. ‘A cornerstone’
A shooting just after a youth football practice left a coach dead and another person injured, Ohio police said. Jermaine Knox, 37, was leaving the youth football practice he coached in College Park, Cincinnati, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, WCPO reported. A person approached Knox and began shooting, Fox 19 reported, citing police.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Cincinnati Herald
The Peach Cobbler Factory
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Times Gazette
Grub’n Monkey opens at Elks
The Grub’n Monkey, a new restaurant and bar in Hillsboro located at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge at 451 Danville Pike, opened for business Saturday, Oct. 1. James Hillis said he considers his restaurant to be a homestyle establishment. “We try to just recreate being at home, and we don’t do anything fancy,” he said. “You get it here just like you would get it at your house, and that’s the way we wanted it because it’s more inviting I think.”
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Water main break closes part of OH-741
There is no boil advisory for residents at this time.
UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers after ‘animal’ causes outages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:36 a.m. Power has been restored for thousands of AES Ohio customers who were without power in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The majority of outages impacted customers in Englewood. A spokesperson for AES Ohio confirmed with News Center 7 that the outages were caused by...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Comments / 0