In the current trading session, Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) stock is trading at the price of $48.90, a gain of 7.03% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -1.87% less than its 52-week high of $49.83 and 76.85% better than its 52-week low of $27.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.53% below the high and +44.91% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO