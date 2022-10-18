In the current trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) stock is trading at the price of $1.84, a fall of -0.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -38.67% less than its 52-week high of $3.00 and 8.24% better than its 52-week low of $1.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.01% below the high and +7.94% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO