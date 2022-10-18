In the current trading session, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (BAM) stock is trading at the price of $37.21, a fall of -1.43% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -40.43% less than its 52-week high of $62.47 and 0.76% better than its 52-week low of $36.93. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.82% below the high and +1.30% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO