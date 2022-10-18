ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-AMFM

Safety Marcus Maye upgraded, 13 other Saints injury status unchanged

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOCX4_0ie1DKC400

Monday was an estimated injury report for the Saints, but not much changed on Tuesday. The only difference was that safety Marcus Maye (rib) went from limited to a full go.

Did Not Practice

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

G Andrus Peat (chest)

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

QB Andy Dalton (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

G Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Receiver Chris Olave is a welcome absence form the injury report after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol and says he is good to go for week 7.

“I’m 100%," said Olave. "Ill be ready on Thursday. Just taking it day by day; be better tomorrow. I’ll be ready Thursday.”

Looking at the Cardinals injury rundown, they have a total of 12 players listed:

DNP

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

RB James Conner (ribs)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

K Matt Prater (left hip)

G Justin Pugh (knee)

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited

RB Eno Benjamin (foot)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
ARIZONA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy