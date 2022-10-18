Safety Marcus Maye upgraded, 13 other Saints injury status unchanged

Monday was an estimated injury report for the Saints, but not much changed on Tuesday. The only difference was that safety Marcus Maye (rib) went from limited to a full go.

Did Not Practice

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

G Andrus Peat (chest)

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

QB Andy Dalton (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

G Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Receiver Chris Olave is a welcome absence form the injury report after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol and says he is good to go for week 7.

“I’m 100%," said Olave. "Ill be ready on Thursday. Just taking it day by day; be better tomorrow. I’ll be ready Thursday.”

Looking at the Cardinals injury rundown, they have a total of 12 players listed:

DNP

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

RB James Conner (ribs)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

K Matt Prater (left hip)

G Justin Pugh (knee)

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited

RB Eno Benjamin (foot)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)