The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Nonprofit that helps Marshall-area families needs community support to find a new home
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — A Madison County nonprofit has offered food and assistance to families in the area for about 25 years. Now, Beacon of Hope needs the community's help. The nonprofit is on the hunt for its forever home. Beacon of Hope is a food pantry and thrift...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
DHEC determines cause of Spartanburg Co. fish kill
DHEC said the fish kill was caused by an overflow of sodium hypochlorite (bleach) tank at the Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District Facility on September 17th.
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
Origins MakerSpace Set to Open in October on Swannanoa River Road
Artovida Collective and Tara Singh Studios have partnered to create Origins MakerSpace, a collaborative of artisan studios on Swannanoa River Road that will open in October. “Our collective vision includes a community-based design and fabrication facility, makers’ showroom, and a comfortable co-working, workshop and event space that will help to bring to life a thriving creative district in the formerly industrial area on Swannanoa River Road,” says Tarah Singh.
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
Tickets on sale for event that benefits local food pantry serving those with HIV, AIDS
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is still time to buy tickets for the Affair in Red -- the signature event of local nonprofit Loving Food Resources. The nonprofit operates a food pantry for western North Carolina residents who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in hospice care. On average,...
Upstate shelter offers resources for owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
How to treat Fibromyalgia
According to the Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as a disorder that essentially heightens pain sensations in the body due to a misdiagnosis in the brain.
History Feature: Love and Lawlessness
Preserving the Yancey County Community of Lost Cove. As a child in eastern Tennessee, Christy Smith heard tales of a ghost town just over the state line. “My great-grandfather would tell stories about this place called Lost Cove,” says Smith. According to her “Old Pop,” Lost Cove sat a...
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
15 Best Waterfalls Near Asheville in 2022 (By a Local)
Looking to go chasing waterfalls? You’re in luck. As a local, I’m here to guide you to the best waterfalls near Asheville. This area is filled with hundreds of cascades just waiting to be explored. In this Asheville guide, I cover the top waterfalls worth visiting, plus a...
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
Middle schoolers learn self-confidence, life skills with rehearsals for upcoming play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After-school activities are underway at Franklin School of Innovation in Asheville. Middle school students have been in rehearsals for their upcoming play, "Haphazardly Ever After." They rehearse their lines and the set crew designs and builds props. Students say it's great to be with their...
Veritas Christian Academy students, faculty participate in area service projects
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of Veritas Christian Academy students is learning the importance of giving back -- to their school and their community. The students are participating in a number of projects on and off campus in the school's annual Salt and Light Serve-A-Thon. One of the...
