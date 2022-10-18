ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

WMDT.com

Embattled DE State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness sentenced

DOVER, Del. – Wednesday morning, Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness learned her fate in a Dover courtroom. McGuiness will serve two years of probation concurrently, must pay a $10,000 fine, and complete 500 hours of community service. Governor John Carney’s office made her resignation effective at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says

TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
TRAPPE, MD
WMDT.com

Indian River School Board ‘no confidence’ vote fails

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A special meeting was held Wednesday night in the Indian River School District where board members voted against a motion of no confidence concerning their board president Rodney Layfield who is under investigation after he reportedly belittled the coaches of an opposing team at a football game at Sussex Central High School.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan lays out priorities for next term

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Mayor Rick Meehan is preparing for his next term is office as he runs for reelection unopposed. In an interview with 47 ABC on Wednesday, the Mayor laid out his priorities. Public Safety. “Number one is public safety. We face new challenges every year with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
buffalonynews.net

Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage

Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Va. Convenience Store’s Plan To Connect To Pocomoke Sewer Moves Ahead

SNOW HILL– A Virginia convenience store is expected to be able to hook up to Pocomoke City’s sewer system following a decision by county officials this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-3 to amend the Worcester County Water and Sewerage Plan to include the Royal Farms store just over the state line in New Church, Virginia. While Commissioner Josh Nordstrom, who represents the Pocomoke area, said the connection would avert an environmental disaster, those in opposition said it was setting a precedent.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County adopts revised affordable rental ordinance

Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Delmar Memorial to Honor Officers Hits Delay

DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
DELMAR, MD
chestertownspy.org

Sad News: Iconic Chestertown Armory to be Demolished

With high hopes that the iconic Sgt. John H. Newnam Armory could be saved, renovated, or repurposed, a recent environmental study found systemic mold penetrating the core of the 1930s structure. The report concluded that even with remediation no guarantee could be given that the building would be cleared of...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets

DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE

