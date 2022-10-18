Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Embattled DE State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness sentenced
DOVER, Del. – Wednesday morning, Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness learned her fate in a Dover courtroom. McGuiness will serve two years of probation concurrently, must pay a $10,000 fine, and complete 500 hours of community service. Governor John Carney’s office made her resignation effective at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland boards of elections again need to fill many election judge openings
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- With three weeks to go before Maryland's Nov. 8 general election, boards of elections across the Baltimore metro area are putting out the call to fill crucial election positions. Anne Arundel County is currently short 300 election judges. Baltimore City officials are working to fill 1,000...
WBOC
Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says
TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
WMDT.com
Indian River School Board ‘no confidence’ vote fails
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A special meeting was held Wednesday night in the Indian River School District where board members voted against a motion of no confidence concerning their board president Rodney Layfield who is under investigation after he reportedly belittled the coaches of an opposing team at a football game at Sussex Central High School.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan lays out priorities for next term
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Mayor Rick Meehan is preparing for his next term is office as he runs for reelection unopposed. In an interview with 47 ABC on Wednesday, the Mayor laid out his priorities. Public Safety. “Number one is public safety. We face new challenges every year with...
WTOP
Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
WMDT.com
Sussex County ordinance gives developers faster approval for rental properties if they commit to affordable rental units
SUSSEX COUNTY, DEL.- A new ordinance from the Sussex County Council would allow developers shorter approval times for projects, and higher density if they commit to building affordable rental units in their property. “Affordable housing is a designation determined by HUD and specific to Sussex County are, $660 for one...
The Dispatch
Va. Convenience Store’s Plan To Connect To Pocomoke Sewer Moves Ahead
SNOW HILL– A Virginia convenience store is expected to be able to hook up to Pocomoke City’s sewer system following a decision by county officials this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-3 to amend the Worcester County Water and Sewerage Plan to include the Royal Farms store just over the state line in New Church, Virginia. While Commissioner Josh Nordstrom, who represents the Pocomoke area, said the connection would avert an environmental disaster, those in opposition said it was setting a precedent.
McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County adopts revised affordable rental ordinance
Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.
WBOC
Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
WBOC
Delmar Memorial to Honor Officers Hits Delay
DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
chestertownspy.org
Sad News: Iconic Chestertown Armory to be Demolished
With high hopes that the iconic Sgt. John H. Newnam Armory could be saved, renovated, or repurposed, a recent environmental study found systemic mold penetrating the core of the 1930s structure. The report concluded that even with remediation no guarantee could be given that the building would be cleared of...
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
The Dispatch
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Ocean City Today
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Salisbury and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Salisbury and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
