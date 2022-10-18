ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families

OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
MORGANTOWN, WV
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
CLARKSBURG, WV
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care

OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador

McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
What's Happening

Revival: Evangelist Nik Walker will continue revival at Keyser Assembly of God, 2080 New Creek Hwy., Keyser, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-788-4021.

