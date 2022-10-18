Read full article on original website
Quilt Documentation Project booking appointments Nov. 12-13 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Every quilt has a story, and Mountaineer Week and the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project want to help you document your quilt’s story. Documentation appointments are being scheduled now for Nov. 12-13 in the WVU Mountainlair Cathedral Room. Volunteers will measure, photograph, date and identify the quilt pattern.
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council votes to buy Defense in Depth space, turn it into first responder training center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council voted 6-1 to authorize a bill of sale, lease, promissory note, and security agreement to purchase the space currently occupied by Defense in Depth (DID) and turn it into a first responder training center. Questions abound about what degree of...
Marion County (West Virginia) DAC purchases property for new wellness center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Disability Action Center has purchased two properties across from its headquarters in Fairmont, with plans to build a new all-inclusive wellness center on the land. The wellness center is set to contain a full basketball court, a fitness room, a physical...
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families
OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny, 78, of Lost Creek, pass…
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care
OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
FBI agent pulls prints for FBI Teen Academy students
An FBI agent pulls prints in a demonstration at the FBI Teen Academy. 85 juniors and seniors from West Virginia were able to attend the academy, which was held at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. “Thaddeus Stevens: The Making of an Inconvenient Hero”
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
Health Department supports Oct. 29 National Prescription Take-Back Day
OAKLAND — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is coordinating the 23rd National Drug Take-Back Initiative across the United States on Saturday, Oct. 29. In support of this event, the Garrett County Health Department is reminding everyone.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador
McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
What's Happening
Revival: Evangelist Nik Walker will continue revival at Keyser Assembly of God, 2080 New Creek Hwy., Keyser, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-788-4021.
