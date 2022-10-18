JPSO seeks 33-year-old man in September double homicide

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are turning to the public for help in finding a wanted murder suspect.

"The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Michael Harris, 33, from Harvey," say authorities. "Harris is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder that occurred during an incident on September 24, 2022, in the 2600 Bay Adams Drive in Marrero."

Two people were killed in the crime. The sheriff's office says a man and woman were found dead in a vehicle.

Both had been shot to death.

"Harris is a black male, 6' tall, and weighs about 180 pounds," said officials. "Harris should be considered armed and dangerous."

Investigators say anyone who has information should call JPSO Homicide at (504) 364-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.