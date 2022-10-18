Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Serial Decatur burglar and meth addict gets 7 year sentence
DECATUR — Serial burglar and methamphetamine addict Brent E. Crockett and his family pleaded for him to get a court sentence that would allow him to leave the Macon County Jail and stay away from bad influences in Decatur. Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith granted the...
WAND TV
Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies trying to stab his wife to death
DECATUR — Richard R. Madison, the Decatur man accused of trying to stab his wife to death during an argument, appeared in court Wednesday pleading innocent to an attempted murder charge. Madison, 63, also denied further charges of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
Herald & Review
Coroner's jury probes two violent Decatur deaths
DECATUR — Two violent Decatur deaths, one by gunshots and the other by fire, were examined by a Macon County coroner’s jury Tuesday. Jurors took only minutes to conclude that Arrion L. McClelland was the victim of a homicide while Cory J. Ballinger died accidentally after choking to death on fumes in a travel camper fire.
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
Herald & Review
St. Elmo man arrested after 10-hour standoff with police
ST. ELMO — A 10-hour standoff that began when a rural St. Elmo man fired on law enforcement officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant Monday ended peacefully, officials said. According to an Illinois State Police news release, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
Herald & Review
Second of Decatur robber siblings gets sentenced
DECATUR — The second sibling in a Decatur band of brothers robbery team has been sent to prison for 14 years. Kyle R. Anderson, who was defending himself, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. A further charge of aggravated robbery was then dismissed when Anderson, 30, appeared in court Oct. 14.
WTAX
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man caught with gun in 'high crime area,' police report
DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee came face-to-face with a police patrol as he strode through a “high crime area” while armed with an illegally owned handgun, a sworn affidavit said. The Decatur police affidavit said Barbee, 42, was carrying an open red plastic cup of beer in...
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
Comments / 0