Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families
OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Quilt Documentation Project booking appointments Nov. 12-13 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Every quilt has a story, and Mountaineer Week and the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project want to help you document your quilt’s story. Documentation appointments are being scheduled now for Nov. 12-13 in the WVU Mountainlair Cathedral Room. Volunteers will measure, photograph, date and identify the quilt pattern.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care
OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
WVNews
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
JANE LEW- Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.
WVNews
Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny, 78, of Lost Creek, pass…
WVNews
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. “Thaddeus Stevens: The Making of an Inconvenient Hero”
WVNews
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
WVNews
County Roads Division gears up for winter operations
OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
WVNews
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
WVNews
Garrett Board adopts new Elementary Social Studies Curriculum
OAKLAND — Mrs. Candy Maust, supervisor of English Language Arts (ELA) and social studies, presented myWorld Interactive® K-5 social studies curriculum at the September monthly Board meeting. The curriculum has been out for public review and/or comment since that time at the Grantsville/Northern Middle School building and the...
WVNews
Mary Lee Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
WVNews
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador
McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
WVNews
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVNews
Health Department supports Oct. 29 National Prescription Take-Back Day
OAKLAND — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is coordinating the 23rd National Drug Take-Back Initiative across the United States on Saturday, Oct. 29. In support of this event, the Garrett County Health Department is reminding everyone.
WVNews
What's Happening
Revival: Evangelist Nik Walker will continue revival at Keyser Assembly of God, 2080 New Creek Hwy., Keyser, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-788-4021.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
Comments / 0