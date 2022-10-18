Read full article on original website
U.S. Highway 96 North Scene of Concrete Truck Crash Near Country Club; Roadway Now Open
October 18, 2022 - (Update): The roadway is now clear at the scene of the concrete truck crash incident located on U.S. Highway 96 North. Center Fire Department personnel diverted traffic at the scene until both of the couthbound lanes could be cleared of debris from the crash. The Center Fire Department confirms both the northbound and southbound lanes are open and running normally again.
Letter From Center ISD Regarding Property Taxes
October 20, 2022 - It has come to the attention of the Center Independent School District that there is a rumor that the passing of the recent bond is the reason that property taxes have gone up. We wanted to assure you that this is not the case. The school district can only set the tax rate. We have no control over local property value assignments. For instance, for the 2022-2023 school year our M&O Tax rate dropped by almost a dime from the 2021-2022 school year. However, the State Comptroller’s office has forced the increase in property values across the State, which is what caused property owner’s taxes to increase. I am including a chart with historical information for Center ISD.
4-H Food and Textile Youth Projects to Begin
What is 4-H? Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. Texas 4-H is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System and the program was founded in 1908, No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!
Shelby Savings Bank Hosting Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101
October 20, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank will be hosting a Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101 on Wednesday, November 9 from 6:00-7:30pm. The clinic will be held in the Shelby Savings Bank Training Room (Center Main Branch) at 111 Selma Street, Center, TX. A FREE dinner will be provided...
Center Middle School Drug Free Week
Monday: Mismatch Monday - Wear Tacky/mismatched clothing to show drugs are tacky!. Tuesday: Twinning Tuesday - Twin with your BFF and double up against drugs!. Wednesday: Red-y to say NO to drugs - Wear Red to stand up against drugs!. Thursday: Thriller Thursday - Drugs turn you into a zombie!...
SH 7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in James Community
When emergency personnel arrived, both vehicles involved were on the westbound shoulder located off the roadway. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 9am a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Timothy Salmon, 44, of Joaquin was legally stopped on the westbound shoulder with a yellow beacon lamp and yellow hazard lamps activated.
November 8th General Election Sample Ballot; City, School Elections
October 20, 2022 - The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 along with several city and school elections. Early voting starts Monday, October 24th and ends Friday, November 4th. Center Independent School District. Board of Trustees (Four positions) Phillip “Phil” Calver. Traci Willoughby. Daphne...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 13
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Timpson Bear Band Attends Region, Advances to State
October 20, 2022 - The Timpson Bear Band Boosters would like to shout a loud congratulations to the Timpson Bear Band!!. Saturday, October 15th the Award-Winning Timpson Bear Band performed at the Region 21 UIL Marching Competition. This was the drill they've marched class after class, practice after practice, game after game since the beginning of the 2022/2023 School Year. Their hardwork, perserverance, and determination on the field resulted in a 1st Division rating from each judge, thus a Division I rating overall. This Division I rating advances the Bear Band to the UIL/NAMMB State Marching Competition on November 1st at Baylor University in Waco.
Center Middle School Fall Portraits/Yearbook Sales
October 18, 2022 - Center Middle School fall portraits are scheduled for Friday, October 21. Order forms will be sent home with students this week. CMS 2022 yearbooks are on sale now. 86 page - full color - hardback book filled with memories of school events. Cost is just $25 and the early sales deadline is December 16th. Order forms will be sent home soon. Forms are also available at the CMS office and from yearbook sponsor, Jessica Gurley.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Reports Manhunt (Update 3:30pm)
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The search for Krolczyk is now in San Augustine County at Hwy 21 and Spur 85. Please use caution if traveling this direction. Krozlyck currently has active felony warrants. DO NOT PICK UP ANY HITCHHIKERS if you are traveling this area. Please use caution and move out...
Center HS Theater Class Brings Improv Action to Poultry Festival
October 19, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Center High School theater class took to the stage at the East Texas Poultry Festival on Friday, October 7. The students brought improv action full of wit, humor, and quick thinking as the fearless student actors and actresses quickly weaved through a variety of skits and situations some of which were developed by the audience.
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
15th Annual Health and Fitness Fair Presented by Cline Family Medicine
October 18, 2022 - The Health and Fitness Fair is next Friday, October 28th from 9:00am until 2:30pm at the Windham Civic Center. There will be a lot of health related information; Cline’s Family Medicine will be offering Flu Shots. Come for lunch. The Center High School Culinary Arts students will be selling healthy box lunches for $12.00 between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Watch food demonstrations, play jeopardy, ride the smoothie bike, test the distracted driver simulator and much more.
Center HS Marching Band Advances to State Contest
October 19, 2022 - The Center Band Boosters would like to Congratulate the Pride of Shelby County, the Center High School Marching Band for their Division 1 Ranking at the UIL Region 21 Marching Competition! The Band will advance to State in Waco at McLane Stadium on November 1st!. Congratulations...
Kaitlyn Simone Hewitt
Kaitlyn attended Center High School and was in her senior year. Kaitlyn participated with the girls' tennis team. Kaitlyn’s hobbies included watching soccer and participating in the Culinary Arts Department at Center High School. Go Riders!. Balloon Release: In remembrance of Kaitlyn Hewitt’s 18th birthday, there will be a...
SFA Homecoming Events Kick Off Next Week
October 21, 2022 — Stephen F. Austin State University has a full slate of events scheduled for Homecoming 2022, including a concert, a parade and an alumni auction, in addition to the football game against Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. October 29 at Homer Bryce Stadium. The fun...
New Life Church Presents All New “Scare Tactics”
October 18, 2022 - Performances are Sunday, October 23 at 6pm and Monday through Thursday, October 24 - 27 at 7pm nightly. Scare Tactics is an annual production by New Life Church now in its 11th year. The production includes live action drama, video scenes, costumes, make-up, lights, sound effects, interaction with the audience, and a short gospel message.
VFW Post 8904 Remembers Beirut Bombing, Marine Barracks
October 18, 2022 - On Sunday morning, October 23, 1983 at 0622 hours, two truck bombs, detonated by suicide bombers struck a Marine compound in Beirut, Lebanon that housed 300 service members of the Multination Force during a peacekeeping operation in the Lebanese Civil War. Killed were 220 Marines, 18 sailors and three soldiers making this incident the deadliest single-day death toll for the US Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.
