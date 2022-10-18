Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
“We could use another guy like (Stefon Diggs),'' Von Miller says. And if he's true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson
A locker room halftime fight reportedly forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a change.
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts
Matthew Stafford reveals what team he thought he was being traded to prior to the Rams trade.
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Finally Time to Bench These Two Colts Starters?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys sort out some of the lineup changes and "good problems" that the Colts have in front of them.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
