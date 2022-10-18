Read full article on original website
Related
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver
(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico. The Sept. 28 Jones Act waiver allowed for the delivery of diesel that was sourced from the mainland United States by...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. funds projects to explore nuclear waste reprocessing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it is funding projects to recycle nuclear waste from power plants including through reprocessing, a technology that has not been practiced in the United States for decades because of concerns about costs and proliferation. The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden’s aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
104.1 WIKY
Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections. A spokesperson for the...
Still believe in democracy? Voting for Arizona Democrats is the only way to fight back
In less than 20 days, the whole thing will be over. Will democracy prevail, or will Arizona and the country descend into the depths of authoritarianism? The threat of losing America’s democracy is real – tangible. ...
104.1 WIKY
Pentagon declines to offer details on U.S.-Russia defense call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian presidential adviser condemns Putin’s ‘martial law’ declaration
KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property.”. “‘Martial law’ implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as...
104.1 WIKY
Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported. “Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians...
104.1 WIKY
American B-1B bombers land in Guam to ‘deter adversaries’ and reassure allies
(Reuters) – U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers landed in Guam this week in the long-range aircraft’s second deployment to the island this year amid regional tension over Taiwan and the looming prospect of a new North Korean nuclear test. The U.S. military confirmed their temporary deployment to the...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian infrastructure pounded again on Saturday
KYIV (Reuters) – Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded again on Saturday, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities while missiles were shot down in others. Energy facilities in the regions of Odesa, Kirovohrad and Lutsk had been hit, according to local officials, while other regions reported problems...
Comments / 0