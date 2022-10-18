Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘settled as a coach,’ his fighting days are definitely over

We’re days away from the big UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, which not only features two big title fights but could also decide who fights for those same titles next. The vacant UFC lightweight title is being fought for between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski serving as backup and calling dibs on next. The UFC bantamweight title is being defended by Aljamain Sterling, who takes on T.J. Dillashaw. Immediately before that bout, 135ers Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will compete in a fight many consider a number one contenders match.

2 DAYS AGO