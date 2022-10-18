Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘settled as a coach,’ his fighting days are definitely over

Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
mmanews.com
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Cub Swanson issues statement following TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has issued a statement following his loss to Jonathan Martinez last weekend. When Cub Swanson announced that he’d be making the move down to bantamweight for the next phase of his career, many questioned just how well that would go for him. While the weight cut itself appeared to be quite smooth, his actual performance inside the Octagon on Saturday night didn’t quite live up to his expectations.
Floyd Mayweather being lined up for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is being lined up to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on and the...
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
Did Dana White really confirm Alexander Volkanovski would get the next lightweight title shot?
We’re days away from the big UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, which not only features two big title fights but could also decide who fights for those same titles next. The vacant UFC lightweight title is being fought for between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski serving as backup and calling dibs on next. The UFC bantamweight title is being defended by Aljamain Sterling, who takes on T.J. Dillashaw. Immediately before that bout, 135ers Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will compete in a fight many consider a number one contenders match.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev: Coach Khabib Is Too Nervous
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that coach Khabib Nurmagomedov becomes ‘too nervous’ when his protégés compete. Since retiring from the sport and relinquishing the 155-pound title following an unbeaten 29-fight career in mixed martial arts, Khabib has maintained his presence in the sport through a successful transition to the role of coach — or “mentor,” if you ask the man himself.
MMAmania.com
Plot twist! Charles Oliveira will drop to 145, challenge Alex Volkanovski for UFC title in Australia
Charles Oliveira expects to recapture the lightweight title when he collides with top contender Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. A victory is likely to send Oliveira into a lightweight...
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC 280: Expert prediction, best bets for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has won 11 consecutive fights while Islam Makhachev has been victorious in 10 straight bouts. One of those streaks will end at UFC 280 when they meet for the vacant UFC lightweight title inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22. Oliveira was forced to vacate the...
