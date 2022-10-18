Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
CMPD working to identify suspect involved in attempted northeast Charlotte bank robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for and is seeking to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a northeast Charlotte bank on Friday morning. According to CMPD and Crime Stoppers, the attempted robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. at a First Citizens Bank in the...
WBTV
Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
WBTV
Suspect in shooting at Livingstone College now out of hospital and in jail
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men suspected of firing shots during the homecoming concert at Livingstone College in Salisbury last weekend is now out of the hospital and in the Rowan County Detention Center. Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday. Kelly is charged with attempted murder...
WBTV
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
3 arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of items ranging from expected to the unexpected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three suspects who are accused of committing serial larceny, allegedly stealing dozens of items that range from guns and ammunition to a mug warmer and a toy gun out of cars. According to CMPD, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to...
WBTV
Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, multiple firearms in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple firearms and a vehicle in Lincoln County. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened on Thursday in the 3300 block of Long Shoals Road, which is just west of the South Fork Catawba River in Lincolnton.
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m. MEDIC said...
WBTV
Union County student data vulnerable
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
WBTV
Police request the public’s help in identifying south Charlotte shooting suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
WBTV
How to track crime in your neighborhood, housing lawyer shares legal obligations for landlords to maintain safe living spaces
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is on your side getting legal advice after a Northwest Charlotte family’s home was shot into earlier this week. Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
WBTV
Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Passenger killed in Mooresville crash; speeding a factor, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A driver’s high speed likely contributed to a crash that killed a man in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, police said. Mooresville officers went to the crash on Timber Road near Shearers Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided.
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after crash on I-77 in Huntersville, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt after an overnight crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday morning, according to officials. The crash happened on the ramp of I-77 southbound, near Sam Furr Road in Huntersville around 3 a.m. MEDIC said they pronounced one...
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
WBTV
Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon. Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter. The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas...
WBTV
No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road. The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed no students were hurt. A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver...
Comments / 0