Gastonia, NC

WBTV

Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material

Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Union County student data vulnerable

Union County student data vulnerable
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
STANLEY, NC
WBTV

Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WFAE

CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon. Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter. The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas...
CHARLOTTE, NC

