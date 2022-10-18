Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
CDC Clarifies COVID-19 Vaccine School Mandates: Decision Up To States
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The CDC is pushing back on a claim being made by some conservatives about mandated COVID-19 vaccines for schools. It’s advisory committee on Thursday voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both children and adults. But the CDC says whether...
kvrr.com
Religious groups, law enforcement unite against ND cannabis legalization
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More religious organizations and law enforcement groups are speaking out against Measure 2 which would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. The North Dakota Catholic Conference declined an on-camera interview but released a statement saying Catholics have an obligation to “protect human life and the common good.”
kvrr.com
Minnesota-based Talon Nickel To Build $433 Ore Processing Plant In N.D.
MERCER CO., N.D. (KVRR/AP/CNN) — Mercer County, North Dakota will be the site of a new facility that processes nickel and other minerals for batteries that power electric vehicles and the electric grid. Minnesota-based Talon Nickel will receive $114 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The company will build...
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
kvrr.com
Former longtime North Dakota House Leader Earl Strinden dies
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died at age 90. The Grand Forks Republican was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1966. He served until 1988. He was the Republican House leader since 1975. Strinden ran for US Senate in 1988, but was defeated by incumbent Democratic Senator Quentin Burdick.
kvrr.com
Walz & Jensen vow for your support during only televised debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen went head-to-head in the second and only televised debate of the governor’s race. A topic that had a lot of fireworks is the opioid crisis and fentanyl overdoses. Walz and Jensen agree Minnesota needs to do...
