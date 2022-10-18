GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died at age 90. The Grand Forks Republican was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1966. He served until 1988. He was the Republican House leader since 1975. Strinden ran for US Senate in 1988, but was defeated by incumbent Democratic Senator Quentin Burdick.

