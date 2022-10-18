Read full article on original website
Fed’s Harker says high inflation calls for more rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation, while adding it was likely the central bank will find space next year to pause the tightening process and take stock of how its rate increases are impacting the economy.
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
St. Louis Fed says will “think differently” about involvement in private events
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The St. Louis Federal Reserve said it would “think differently” about appearances by its president James Bullard at closed press events after news reports of his attendance at a private policy forum last week sponsored by Citigroup, a major bank under Fed regulation. The...
Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a bid to avoid recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Saturday. With inflation topping 20% in September and still rising, and the economy slowing,...
U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden’s aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months...
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Union Pacific lowers annual volume growth forecast
(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp on Thursday trimmed its full-year volume growth forecast to about 3% from a prior forecast of 4% to 5%, as the U.S. railroad operator reels from worker shortages and supply-chain snags. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver
(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico. The Sept. 28 Jones Act waiver allowed for the delivery of diesel that was sourced from the mainland United States by...
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
FEMSA’s fintech arm eyes 10 million users in Mexico by 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Spin by Oxxo, the financial technology initiative launched by Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa, is set to reach 10 million users by 2023, up from four million currently, Spin’s Director General Asensio Carrion told Reuters. “The porosity we have allows us to reach more...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
U.S. carriers add transatlantic flights for travel-hungry consumers
CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are betting big on American consumers’ unquenched thirst for travel across the Atlantic by adding more flights to Europe. U.S. airlines are responding to consumers emboldened by a more powerful U.S. dollar and more flexible work...
America’s new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it’s Russian. That’s why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile...
