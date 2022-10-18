Read full article on original website
Down East
The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics
This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
mainepublic.org
Outside spending pours into Maine's gubernatorial race
Spending by groups attempting to influence Maine's gubernatorial election has jumped to more than $13 million, nearly doubling in the span of two weeks. The overwhelming majority of the ads from groups working independently of the candidate campaigns is negative messaging that attempts to hobble the re-election chances of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills or her rival, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
mainepublic.org
Federal civil rights agency reviewing Maine's court-appointed indigent defense system
A state advisory committee is collecting feedback on Maine's current court-appointed indigent defense system, with the goal of submitting recommendations to a federal civil rights agency. Maine is the only state in the country that relies on private attorneys to defend low-income defendants. The number of attorneys willing to take...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll: Massachusetts voters favor income surtax, preserving immigrant license law
OCT. 20, 2022…..Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver’s licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
WMTW
Candidate Profile: Paul LePage takes us back to his roots in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Dubbed “America's Craziest Governor” in 2014 by Politico, Maine’s former two-term Republican governor Paul LePage is back in the battle for the Blaine House. After eight years in office, he recently told us there are still a lot of misconceptions about him and...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
WMUR.com
Former Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard campaigns for Republican Bolduc
LOUDON, N.H. — Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard visited New Hampshire on Monday to try to give a boost to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. In 2020, Gabbard was in the Granite State running for president as a Democrat while Bolduc was campaigning for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He's now the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, while Gabbard has walked away for her former party.
wabi.tv
Petition approved for “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot. This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their vehicles fixed at their trusted...
mainepublic.org
Providers say progress is being made to address homelessness, but more housing is needed
Housing advocates and service providers say they're making progress in responding to homelessness in Maine, but that the state and local communities need to build much more housing in the years ahead. At a conference in Portland on Thursday, MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said that the state is spearheading a...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
WGME
Meet the candidates for governor in Maine
Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
mainepublic.org
Thousands of small businesses to receive credits on electric bills
Nearly 3,000 small businesses in Maine will soon see sizable credits on their electricity bills as part of a one-time relief program approved by the Legislature earlier this year. During the final days of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, that...
