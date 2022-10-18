Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO