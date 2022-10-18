Read full article on original website
NFL Transactions for October 18, 2022 | Presented by Wristband Bros.
Free Agent TE Delanie Walker announces his retirement from the NFL. Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off the Cardinals PS. Panthers hosted LB Blake Lynch, DL Raequan Williams, LB Delontae Scott, LB Dorian O’Daniel, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, and OL Spence Brown for a visit. Green Bay Packers. Packers claimed...
Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals saw just one change in practice status on Tuesday.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18
RB James Conner (ribs) DNP. CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games. TE MyCole Pruitt signed to active roster from practice squad. DL Jalen Dalton (practice squad) LB Dorian Etheridge (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. DT Kobe Smith (practice squad)
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Jets-Broncos matchup pits two of the league’s best defenses
NEW YORK JETS (4-2) at DENVER (2-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2, Broncos 2-4. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 22-16-1. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking Kyle Burroughs
ARLINGTON, Va. — The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov one game for his high stick on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in Washington’s 6-4 win Monday night. Kuznetsov will serve the suspension for Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. “It is important...
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
Today in Sports History, Oct. 21-27
1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game
After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron...
Darcy Kuemper gives glimpse into Capitals’ potential reverse retro jerseys
Kuemper gives glimpse into Caps’ potential reverse retro jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Who doesn’t love a good reverse retro jersey? Washington Capitals fans are accustomed to being spoiled by the alternate threads, which have included last year’s red twist on the classic screaming eagle design.
Today in Sports History-Fred Dryer records two safeties
1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Sports on TV for Friday, October 21
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla. 4 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship:...
Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys
The Washington Capitals have unveiled their “reverse retro” alternate jerseys. The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the 1995 blue, black and bronze color scheme with the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a combination of the Capitals’ road jersey in 2000 and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.
Final Saints Injury Report | Week 7
The New Orleans Saints released the team's final injury report ahead of their match against the Arizona Cardinals.
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.
Chiefs visit 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl 54
KANSAS CITY (4-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 2-4, 49ers 3-3. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland
CLEVELAND (2-4) at BALTMORE (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-4; Ravens 2-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-12. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Patriots 38-15;...
