Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Mom Refusing to Call School Children by Their Correct Names Slammed Online
"You don't get to just erase people's names/identity just because you don't like them," wrote one Reddit user.
Teen Refuses to Let 'Traumatized' Step-sister into Bedroom
A lot of things can happen in life to leave a deep impression, and in some cases some very significant scars or psychological damage. This is especially a tragic reality when it comes to children.
Washington Examiner
Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge
The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say
Investigators said there's no proof that former Morgan County bus driver James O'Neil's attack on Black children was racially motivated. The post No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
MedicalXpress
American Indian teens who identify with their native culture experience fewer negative alcohol outcomes
American Indian (AI) adolescents who expect to relate strongly to their racial culture in the future are less likely than their peers to experience negative alcohol outcomes—like fighting with friends, being arrested, and memory gaps—even if they do not relate strongly to their culture now, a new study suggests.
More Hostility, Less Support: LGBT Youth Poll Finds Rampant In-School Harassment
The vast majority of LGBTQ students who attended school in person during the 2020-21 academic year experienced some form of harassment or assault, according to the most recent National School Climate Survey conducted by GLSEN, a national organization working to promote safe schools. More than three-fourths of respondents said they were called names or threatened, […]
MedicalXpress
Increased risk for stillbirth passed down through fathers, male relatives
Newly published research is the first to show that stillbirth can be inherited and tends to be passed down through male members of the family. That risk preferentially comes from the mother's or father's male relatives—their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or male cousins. But the odds of a couple losing a baby to stillbirth are even greater when the condition comes from the father's side of the family.
A 6th grade boy saw a problem with period poverty at his school and decided to do something
'The nurse should be helping people who are sick and she shouldn’t have to help people who are just needing pads and tampons.'
Five Daycare Staffers Charged with Using ‘Scream’ Movie Masks as ‘Behavior Modification’ Devices: ‘They Can’t Use Corporal Punishment’
Five Mississippi daycare employees now face criminal charges for their alleged roles in a disciplinary incident that involved masks from the Scream movie franchise. Widely circulated video showed the Oct. 4 incident at Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The crying of multiple children could be heard throughout the recording.
MedicalXpress
Outreach by local groups essential for expanding access to at-home COVID-19 testing in vulnerable communities
Community-based groups can be more effective than health care organizations at expanding access to at-home COVID-19 testing in underserved communities, according to a Rutgers study. In a survey of Black and Latino residents in four New Jersey communities with high rates of COVID-19 infection, community-based organizations (CBOs)—such as human service-focused...
WTVW
ACEs and the effect of the pandemic on teens
Out of 4,000 teen high school students, nearly 75% reported having one adverse childhood experience during the pandemic. Those with one or two ACEs were twice as likely to have poorer mental health as those without. Adverse childhood experiences are traumatic events that occur prior to age 18. They are...
themomkind.com
Kids And Face Masks: What Parents Need To Know
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Before Covid 19 wreaked havoc on the world, many countries wore face masks for protection. In Japan, people treated it as a sign of respect to those around them, especially if they felt a little under the weather. More than protecting themselves, it ensures other people don’t catch what they have.
WTHI
TEEN VAPE CAFE
"It's one of the biggest things impacting teens." Youth workers gather to discuss teens and vaping. As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis. Here's how.
MedicalXpress
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US
Women in the U.S. are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...
mailplus.co.uk
Motsi: Abusive dance teachers made my life hell
STRICTLY judge Motsi Mabuse has opened up about the emotional and physical abuse she received from dance teachers as a child in South Africa. Miss Mabuse said her experiences have led her to take measures at her own dance school to prevent pupils falling prey to similar mistreatment. ‘Some of...
