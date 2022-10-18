Read full article on original website
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his near flawless performance in a win over the 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback started the game with 13 consecutive completions, finishing by going 13-of-14 for 129 passing yards, three total touchdowns to go with 50 yards rushing in the 28-14 victory. The […]
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
NFL Week 7 Picks: Saints-Cardinals Prop; Three-Team Teaser To Consider
Let’s take a quick look at another lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game and then see if I can convince you on a few teaser legs for the rest of the NFL Week 7 slate. We’re trying to build on Week 6, where you could have made $160 on a $100 bet if you followed our three-team, six-point teaser.
Lawrence Cager: Joining the Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports. Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
Saints’ Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore get crushing injury update ahead of Cardinals game
The New Orleans Saints have been decimated by injuries this season. That trend appears to be continuing heading into their game Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. On Wednesday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen ruled out a number of key players as the season continues to slip away. Saints wide...
One thing we learned from each NFL team in Week 6: Why Eagles are NFC team to beat, Giants best coaching staff
The NFL is still as unpredictable as ever through six weeks of the season. There have been 24 games decided by a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, the second-most in the first six weeks of a season of all-time (only last season -- 25 games -- had more).
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Reverts to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Johnson was promoted to the Giants' active roster for the third game in a row, as wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sat out once again in Sunday's win over Baltimore. The practice-squad receiver caught two of his four targets for 25 yards, and he played 40 of the team's 65 offensive snaps, which ranked second behind Darius Slayton (45) and ahead of David Sills (23), Richie James (22) and Wan'Dale Robinson (15). Johnson has now caught five of his seven targets for 60 yards over the past two weeks, and these performances may have earned him a spot on New York's active roster moving forward.
