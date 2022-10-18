ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

'Who's your daddy?' chants rain down on Josh Naylor at Yankee Stadium

What year is this, 2004?

After Josh Naylor, who recently called Gerrit Cole his “little son” after taking him deep in game four, flew out in his first at-bat in game five, the Yankee Stadium crowd rained down deafening boos before breaking out in a loud chant of “Who’s your daddy?” as Naylor made his trip back to the dugout.

The Bronx chant is a throwback to when Pedro Martinez, in his prime years with the Red Sox, referred to the Yankees as his “daddy” when speaking to reporters, and he heard those chants from then until he pitched for the Phillies in the World Series against the Bombers in 2009.

Naylor’s celebration after his game four homer off Cole included a rock-the-baby gesture, which Cole dismissed, saying it was “cute,” though he didn’t know about it until after the game.

