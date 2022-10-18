ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold

The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state

HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf

HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants

WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays

After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

BERAN: 48Hours of 4-H and community service

Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Drug Takeback Day scheduled this month in Ellis County

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit (El Co DEU) will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This bi-annual event allows for the public to anonymously dispose of old, unused, unwanted, or no longer...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 8 to 14. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
LA CROSSE, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy