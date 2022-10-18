Read full article on original website
Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state
HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf
HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
🎥🏈 Watch This Week's Tiger Talk
On this week's Tiger Talk, Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock speaks with Fort Hays State University Head Football Coach Chris Brown about the latest in FHSU Football.
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
Kansas man dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls
RUSSELL COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by Mason David Roach, 28, Great Bend was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Land Road. The truck traveled off the...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
Ellis, other NW Kan. counties receive federal justice assistance grants
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced her administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies, including in Ellis, Graham and Rush counties, to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims. “I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our...
1 dead after semi swerves to avoid Kan. driver in no passing zone
PAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by Barbara N. Westeman, 60, Syracuse, was northbound on U.S. 183 eleven miles south of Rush Center. The Toyota was passing a 2000...
ksal.com
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
🎙 Post Podcast: Area Sheriff's discuss proposed Kansas constitutional amendment
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun and Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley, discuss the proposed amendment to the Kansas Consitution on the ballot in November that would enshrine the office of the Sheriff within the constitution. For more about the Post Podcast, including a...
Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays
After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
BERAN: 48Hours of 4-H and community service
Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Drug Takeback Day scheduled this month in Ellis County
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit (El Co DEU) will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This bi-annual event allows for the public to anonymously dispose of old, unused, unwanted, or no longer...
KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 8 to 14. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
