HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO