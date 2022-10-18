Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
wdrb.com
Police say deadly shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex was 'deliberate act'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week. According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly...
wdrb.com
Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
wdrb.com
Retired agent says FBI must have had new lead or clue to prompt Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI had to have a new lead or a new clue to prompt this week's renewed search for missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers, according to a local retired federal agent. Attorney David Beyer, who served as a special agent in the FBI for 26 years,...
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders looking to improve city's Violence Intervention Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers have taken more than 2,000 guns off this street this year, part of 71 federal indictments. Now, city council members are hoping to provide a new blueprint for Louisville's violence intervention programs. The program's goal is to stop shootings...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
wdrb.com
1 of 5 people charged in connection to New Albany murder sentenced after pleading guilty
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served. Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.
wdrb.com
Family searching for answers after son dies in rehab of methadone overdose
Louisville, Ky (WDRB) A Louisville man with a drug addiction tries to get help, but dies in rehab. The good times. This is how family members remember Chase Slack. Slack was a proud uncle and father to his son Wayland who is now 3 years old. Wayland is now being taken care of by his grandmother Rene Slack. She says this is about her son, "He was so in love with his son. That was the light of his life."
wdrb.com
'Woefully inadequate' | Interim report ordered by Metro Council into Louisville's jail shows major problems
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A string of deaths inside Louisville's jail led to the launch of multiple investigations earlier this year. Metro Council hired David Beyer, a retired FBI agent, to conduct a report as some were skeptical of the consultant Mayor Fischer's office hired to investigate the jail. The results of the mayor office's investigation were released earlier this month.
wdrb.com
Authorities say suspect in Frankfort Avenue warehouse fire left scene 'with his leg on fire'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a man in connection with an arson fire that caused major damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, 47-year-old Jeffrey Burton was arrested in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 9, fire at the A-1 Self Storage warehouse at 2133 Frankfort Ave.
wdrb.com
Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt. Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot. Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors...
wdrb.com
FBI continues search of Houck farm in Bardstown for evidence in Crystal Rogers case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies continued searching a Bardstown farm for a second day Tuesday, looking for evidence in the case of Crystal Rogers, who hasn't been seen since July 2015. After showing up before sunrise Monday, FBI agents returned to the property Tuesday...
wdrb.com
Stabbing in west Louisville leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Tuesday in west Louisville. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
wdrb.com
Ordinance could give neighbors voice in shutting down nuisance properties in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there's a nuisance property attracting criminal activity or danger, neighbors may soon have a voice in shutting them down. Right now, if there are complaints about a property involving shootings, drugs, thefts or other issues, the owner is cited by the department of codes and regulations.
wdrb.com
Jury awards developers $2.3 million in 2015 Whiskey Row fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has awarded a group of developers $2.3 million in damages for a 2015 fire on Whiskey Row. The jury found in its October 13 verdict that contractor Sullivan & Cozart Inc., "failed to exercise the degree of ordinary care and skill expected of a general contractor" working under similar circumstances.
wdrb.com
Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
Comments / 0