Louisville, Ky (WDRB) A Louisville man with a drug addiction tries to get help, but dies in rehab. The good times. This is how family members remember Chase Slack. Slack was a proud uncle and father to his son Wayland who is now 3 years old. Wayland is now being taken care of by his grandmother Rene Slack. She says this is about her son, "He was so in love with his son. That was the light of his life."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO