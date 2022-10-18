ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville leaders looking to improve city's Violence Intervention Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers have taken more than 2,000 guns off this street this year, part of 71 federal indictments. Now, city council members are hoping to provide a new blueprint for Louisville's violence intervention programs. The program's goal is to stop shootings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 of 5 people charged in connection to New Albany murder sentenced after pleading guilty

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served. Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Family searching for answers after son dies in rehab of methadone overdose

Louisville, Ky (WDRB) A Louisville man with a drug addiction tries to get help, but dies in rehab. The good times. This is how family members remember Chase Slack. Slack was a proud uncle and father to his son Wayland who is now 3 years old. Wayland is now being taken care of by his grandmother Rene Slack. She says this is about her son, "He was so in love with his son. That was the light of his life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Woefully inadequate' | Interim report ordered by Metro Council into Louisville's jail shows major problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A string of deaths inside Louisville's jail led to the launch of multiple investigations earlier this year. Metro Council hired David Beyer, a retired FBI agent, to conduct a report as some were skeptical of the consultant Mayor Fischer's office hired to investigate the jail. The results of the mayor office's investigation were released earlier this month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities say suspect in Frankfort Avenue warehouse fire left scene 'with his leg on fire'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a man in connection with an arson fire that caused major damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, 47-year-old Jeffrey Burton was arrested in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 9, fire at the A-1 Self Storage warehouse at 2133 Frankfort Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt. Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot. Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Stabbing in west Louisville leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Tuesday in west Louisville. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jury awards developers $2.3 million in 2015 Whiskey Row fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has awarded a group of developers $2.3 million in damages for a 2015 fire on Whiskey Row. The jury found in its October 13 verdict that contractor Sullivan & Cozart Inc., "failed to exercise the degree of ordinary care and skill expected of a general contractor" working under similar circumstances.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

