NFL Insider on what Chiefs restructuring Travis Kelce's contract may mean

The Chiefs turned some heads on Tuesday when it was reported that they restructured tight end Travis Kelce's contract. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs converted base salary into a signing bonus, clearing almost $3.5 in cap space. The timing of the move is curious, but while speaking to 610's The Drive on Tuesday afternoon, FanSided's Matt Verderame explained why it's maybe not quite the big deal some people think.

"I think it's a little bit of an accounting thing more than anything else," he said. "I know when that happens around the trade deadline, which is November 1st, you're going to have people who immediately jump to, 'Oh, they're doing it to make a move.' Obviously if they decide to make a move, it helps. But they were really tight to the cap. They were under a million dollars in cap space. Teams usually like to be around $4-5 million in space, just in case of injury and stuff like that. It gives them a little bit of flexibility. I don't think it's because all of a sudden, a move is imminent."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below: