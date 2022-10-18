Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Read full article on original website
Related
South Deerfield student-athlete makes state history
A student-athlete at Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield made history last weekend.
MaxPreps
Connecticut high school football: CIAC Week 7 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Connecticut high school football season continues this weekend with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Constitution State.
Optimism remains high in St. John's High football program despite 1-5 start
The football season to this point has certainly not gone the way the student-athletes and coaches from St. John’s High had hoped in terms of wins and losses, but the presence of pride is still evident through the ranks of one of the area’s most storied programs. The Pioneers have flipped their usual...
No. 10 Griswold keeps rolling in girls volleyball: Monday top plays in high school sports
The Griswold girls volleyball team, which is ranked No. 10 in the state coaches' poll, cruised to a four-set win over Bacon Academy. Here are Monday's top performances. Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Senior setter had 27 assists, 12 digs, and five kills in leading the Wolverines (13-0, 5-0 ECC DII) to a 3-1 win over Bacon Academy.
Norwich Tech, Ellis Tech shutouts in boys soccer: High school sports top plays Wednesday
The Norwich Tech and Ellis Tech boys soccer teams rolled to Connecticut Technical Conference victories on Wednesday. Zach Lamitie and Roman McElwee, Norwich Tech: Warriors duo netted one goal apiece as Norwich Tech (9-2-1, 7-0-1 CTC) blanked Cheney Tech, 2-0. Hunter Giovanni, Ellis Tech: Sophomore had a goal and an...
Montville names new boys basketball coach. He's a familiar face for Norwich students.
MONTVILLE - It was a bit alarming to see Jeff Brown wearing an orange Montville High School fleece jacket while serving as a football game staff member at the school recently. After all, Brown has been a fixture in Norwich Free Academy's red and white as an assistant basketball coach and physical education teacher. He also wore Norwich Tech's blue and gold as the Warriors' former head basketball coach about 10 years ago.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Shore Locals excel in MIAA Division 2 golf sectionals
The Duxbury High boys golf team placed second at the Division 2 South Sectionals at Easton Country Club on Tuesday. The Dragons, who scored a 303, finished 13 points behind champion Bishop Stang. Duxbury's Owen Hamilton placed sixth with a 2-over-par 73 while Ryan Sherwood and Andrew Curley each carded a 76.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Oct. 19
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. BOYS CROSS COUNTRY Dartmouth 23, Bridgewater-Raynham 34 Dartmouth (5-0) wrapped up an undefeated Southeast Conference...
Sports scores, stats for Wednesday: B-R girls cross country wins SEC title
RECORD: 3-13 (2-12 Hockomock League) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 17-25, 16-25 and 20-25. Boys Cross Country: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. New Bedford at Dartmouth. SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 17, New Bedford 46; Dartmouth 23, Bridgewater-Raynham 34. LOCATION: Dartmouth Middle School. DATE: Oct. 19. RECORD: 4-1 (3-1 Southeast Conference) NEXT MEET: Wednesday at SEC Championship.
Comments / 0