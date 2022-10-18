ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Deputy honored for saving man’s life

By Larry Marrs, Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLSIg_0ie1B1R600

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County Deputy was honored for his heroics on October 18, 2022.

Fatal accident after truck and Mingo County school bus collide

Deputy Roy McDaniel with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was honored at today’s Raleigh County Commission Meeting for saving a man’s life.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

Deputy McDaniel was on his way to an overdose call, but when he arrived, he realized this wasn’t the case. Acting quickly, he pulled the individual out of their car and waited for emergency medical personnel to arrive.

“I look at it as my job, to me it’s just doing my job you always feel good when you help someone and you see the help you’re providing them”

Roy McDaniel, Raleigh County Deputy
What toxic content are WV children seeing online?

The Raleigh County Commission presented Deputy McDaniel with a plaque for his heroism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Pratt, 30, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Pratt was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in Beckley. Pratt possessed a Browning, model Hi-Power, 9mm pistol found by officers in the vehicle during the traffic stop.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested after absconding from probation

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
MADISON, WV
WSAZ

Death investigation underway inside home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway Thursday evening in West Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. The scene is along Jefferson Avenue between 22nd Street West and 23rd Street West. Police are inside a home that’s surrounded by crime scene tape. It’s unknown what led up...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson visits Child Protect Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County received a special visitor on Thursday, October 20, 2022. United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson toured Child Protect and congratulated the organization on a three-year grant they received. Thompson said he’s still seeing the same challenges he once saw when […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus

DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County AWAY holds 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On average, nearly 20 people a minute are abused physically by their partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. On Wednesday afternoon at the Fayette County Memorial Building, the organization AWAY, which stands for Advocating A Way for Adults and Youth, held its 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness month event. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
lootpress.com

Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County K9 Java retired after Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – After the Bridge Day festivities ended on Saturday, October 15, 2022, a loyal Fayette County K9 said her goodbyes. K9 Java was congratulated by many on her retirement! Java ended her service being partnered with Corporal Korey Spears. Both deputies obtaining certification from the West Virginia Police Canine Association for Explosive […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy