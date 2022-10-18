Raleigh County Deputy honored for saving man’s life
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County Deputy was honored for his heroics on October 18, 2022.Fatal accident after truck and Mingo County school bus collide
Deputy Roy McDaniel with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was honored at today’s Raleigh County Commission Meeting for saving a man’s life.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WVNS 59News Daily
Deputy McDaniel was on his way to an overdose call, but when he arrived, he realized this wasn’t the case. Acting quickly, he pulled the individual out of their car and waited for emergency medical personnel to arrive.
What toxic content are WV children seeing online?
“I look at it as my job, to me it’s just doing my job you always feel good when you help someone and you see the help you’re providing them”Roy McDaniel, Raleigh County Deputy
The Raleigh County Commission presented Deputy McDaniel with a plaque for his heroism.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0