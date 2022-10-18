Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
BG woman charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for having a stolen vehicle, after the license plate of the car “hit” on a police license plate reader. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was dispatched on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m. to the East Wooster Street and Interstate 75 area for a stolen vehicle hit on the reader, according to the report.
Toledo mother arrested, charged with 2021 toddler fentanyl overdose
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested Treyonna Smith on Wednesday after charging her in connection with her 2-year-old daughter's 2021 fentanyl-related death. On Monday, police said they were looking for Smith, who is charged with felony counts of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith plead not guilty to these charges.
wktn.com
Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore
The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
13abc.com
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
wwnytv.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl in Michigan called 911 from the back seat of a car to report her mom drunk driving Monday night. Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 911 call quite like it. “Hi, my mom is drunk driving...
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
fox2detroit.com
Elderly Dundee woman targeted by scammer almost loses $12K
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 75-year-old Dundee woman was almost scammed out of $12,000 cash from someone claiming to be a Geek Squad representative. The Dundee Police Department said the victim got the call on Tuesday afternoon. The person, claiming to represent Geek Squad, told her she was entitled to a $120.00 refund on her computer.
